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[Apr 26, 2016] "The Iron Republic" *A SOUTH POLAR ADVENTURE of J.E.. BARRINGTON* ~ Florida Magazine (Circa 1902) [Jonathan Christopulos]
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40 views • December 03, 2021
*THE STORY OF E.W. BARRINGTON*
As Written by: Richard Jameson Morgan for
Florida Magazine, Circa 1902
Thanks to: John Cooper & Jeranism
The following "audiobook" format is an allegedly factual account of a far southern voyage of an E.W. Barrington, in the late 1800's and being publicized in a "serial" fashion (common of the era), so the entire audio-book is presented in a seemless, linear fashion, the avid reader of Florida Magazine back towards the turn of the LAST century (so 1902), ~ They would have to wait a month for each segment of the serial artical to be publicized. This is (obviously) a very viscious, albeit effect means of assured increase in advertising effectiveness, which is oft joked about in the analogy of the newscaster coming on live to say, "This just in, a deadly virus has broken out in your city, and the only way to prevent contamination for you and your loved ones will be.... Told to you RIGHT AFTER THIS series of mind-numbing commercials"...
Anywhoo, I just wanted to point out that it has been suggested that perhaps the first few "episodes" of this serial were accounts of an actual explorer of the far south, however it can be speculated that some portions of the original (true) story may have been embelished upon, and/or important parts of the (true) story were omitted, so as to give the reader just enough truth and intrigue, sufficient to fascinate, however actionable intelligence and even (yes) credibility at some points are drawn into question, as far as I'm concerned...
With all these disclamers aside, I think it's important to remember that all literary works, whether fiction or non fiction are important to history, it's extremely important that each sort be categorized correctly. So I'm not going to make a 100% call as to whether the entire following audiobook is completely true, partially false, mostly false, etc... I refuse to make such a call because my opinion is irrelivent, however if it is to be voiced: I personally believe that an extremely important story was to be told here, and at some point the most important points were omitted, and tons of completely irrelivant and flambouyant points were either inserted or inflated so as to undermine the very sparse peices of (what appear to be facts or at least solid observations)....
All-in-all it's an interesting read, but
(***SPOILER ALERT | SPOILER ALERT | SPOILER ALERT****)
if you are not one of extremely said and unfulfilling endings, then you might want to consider leaving this one alone... Just being honest... I simply LOATH stories that lack any sort of closure or logical conclusions but that's just me..
(OKAY YOU CAN LOOK)
I hope you all enjoy, and if you fall asleep during the audiobook, I do not blame you. I intentionally added a great deal of ambiance and selected works from JS Bach to add mood or depth to the reading, so I hope you enjoy... If you anyone out there wants to wine and complain about the ambiance and music, please just save it. I understand that NOT EVERYONE is going to appreciate that, so just please know that I apologize in advance, and there's no point in complaining to me that you just cannot stand the ambiance or occasional background music (which actually accompanies the story very closely)... Thanks all and God bless you : ).... ~ Jon (TheMorgile)
Link to the entire Series in PDF Format:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B9Cy-nZR2e5bcHZaMGJUVk9kVzA
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
[email protected]
As Written by: Richard Jameson Morgan for
Florida Magazine, Circa 1902
Thanks to: John Cooper & Jeranism
The following "audiobook" format is an allegedly factual account of a far southern voyage of an E.W. Barrington, in the late 1800's and being publicized in a "serial" fashion (common of the era), so the entire audio-book is presented in a seemless, linear fashion, the avid reader of Florida Magazine back towards the turn of the LAST century (so 1902), ~ They would have to wait a month for each segment of the serial artical to be publicized. This is (obviously) a very viscious, albeit effect means of assured increase in advertising effectiveness, which is oft joked about in the analogy of the newscaster coming on live to say, "This just in, a deadly virus has broken out in your city, and the only way to prevent contamination for you and your loved ones will be.... Told to you RIGHT AFTER THIS series of mind-numbing commercials"...
Anywhoo, I just wanted to point out that it has been suggested that perhaps the first few "episodes" of this serial were accounts of an actual explorer of the far south, however it can be speculated that some portions of the original (true) story may have been embelished upon, and/or important parts of the (true) story were omitted, so as to give the reader just enough truth and intrigue, sufficient to fascinate, however actionable intelligence and even (yes) credibility at some points are drawn into question, as far as I'm concerned...
With all these disclamers aside, I think it's important to remember that all literary works, whether fiction or non fiction are important to history, it's extremely important that each sort be categorized correctly. So I'm not going to make a 100% call as to whether the entire following audiobook is completely true, partially false, mostly false, etc... I refuse to make such a call because my opinion is irrelivent, however if it is to be voiced: I personally believe that an extremely important story was to be told here, and at some point the most important points were omitted, and tons of completely irrelivant and flambouyant points were either inserted or inflated so as to undermine the very sparse peices of (what appear to be facts or at least solid observations)....
All-in-all it's an interesting read, but
(***SPOILER ALERT | SPOILER ALERT | SPOILER ALERT****)
if you are not one of extremely said and unfulfilling endings, then you might want to consider leaving this one alone... Just being honest... I simply LOATH stories that lack any sort of closure or logical conclusions but that's just me..
(OKAY YOU CAN LOOK)
I hope you all enjoy, and if you fall asleep during the audiobook, I do not blame you. I intentionally added a great deal of ambiance and selected works from JS Bach to add mood or depth to the reading, so I hope you enjoy... If you anyone out there wants to wine and complain about the ambiance and music, please just save it. I understand that NOT EVERYONE is going to appreciate that, so just please know that I apologize in advance, and there's no point in complaining to me that you just cannot stand the ambiance or occasional background music (which actually accompanies the story very closely)... Thanks all and God bless you : ).... ~ Jon (TheMorgile)
Link to the entire Series in PDF Format:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B9Cy-nZR2e5bcHZaMGJUVk9kVzA
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
[email protected]
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