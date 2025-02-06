BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - February 6 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
0
92 views • 2 months ago

February 6, 2025

rt.com


Britain suggests that it's Vladimir Putin who isn't ready to negotiate, despite Moscow repeatedly saying otherwise. The US Defense Secretary refuses to rule out putting American boots on the ground in Gaza. That's after Donald Trump proposes to evict millions of Palestinians from the enclave. But locals say they won't go without a fight. IDF raids, dozens of deaths, and thousands of people displaced from their homes. The mayor of one of the most affected towns fears that Israeli annexation is now just around the corner.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
