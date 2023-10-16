Gold Star Mom Shares How Brother and Son Saved Lives Via Organ Donation - Jill Stephenson

Jill Stephenson is a Gold Star mother whose son and younger brother both gave the gift of life to others through organ donation when they passed away. Jill explains how her 11-year-old brother donated his eyes and kidneys when he was killed after being hit by a car. She also explains how many lives her honorable son, Ben, saved after he was killed while serving in the U.S. military as an Army Ranger. Jill breaks down the importance of organ donation, as well as the comfort and joy it can bring to hurting families who lost someone they love, by knowing their organs helped keep other people alive. Jill explains the easy steps on how to sign up to become an organ donor in any state.
TAKEAWAYS
Organ donation answers the prayers of other people who desperately need a transplant of vital organs or tissues
You can sign up to become an organ donor by simply checking the box on your driver’s license renewal card
You can visit DonateLife.net to register as an organ donor
Share your wishes with your family if you want to be an organ donor so they know what you want when you pass away
