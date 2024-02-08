Border Funding Disorder

The Worst Of Washington

* The establishment won’t go down without a fight.

* Dems need leverage to fund their projects.

* D.C. wants to bring in more people faster.

* Only one border bill is actually about security.

* [Bidan] will always blame Trump, no matter what.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (7 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/KAniLj92-A4