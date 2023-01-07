Create New Account
THIS MAN FITS THE DESCRIPTION OF ANTICHRIST BETTER THAN ANY MAN ON EARTH
Called by God in 1987 to be “him who has understanding” (Rev 13:18)—while a USAF Academy cadet—Timothy Cohen is today an internationally known Christian author, speaker, and teacher. He has researched and written what many are now coming to view as Christendom’s foremost prophetic and ¬theological works (Rev 19:10), to ¬include “The AntiChrist and a Cup of Tea”; “Israel, ‘Peace’ and the Coming World War: The Great Tribulation is Near”; and the “Messiah, History, and the Tribulation Period” multi-volume series, as well as others. See publisher Prophecy House, Inc. at http://www.prophecyhouse.com/



Keywords
prince charlestim cohenantichrist and a cup of teaking charles the thirdpossible antichrist

