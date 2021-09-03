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THE DEADLY TRUTH BEHIND THE SUPPRESSION OF IVERMECTIN FOR COVID TREATMENT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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80 views • September 03, 2021
Source: Info Wars. More videos you might want to see:
Girl Develops Blood Clots in her Mouth after getting the Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35cdJD7I3ntX/

ACTOR MURDERED BY MODERNA - Ed Asners advice - "Do it get it over with"...He did.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEznFKoA7tc1/

WALMARTS ARE MILITARY BASES (with thousands of miles of underground tunnels linking them)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RG7krOjwH0a4/

VACCINE NEARLY KILLS WOMAN - THE MEDIA WON'T SHOW THIS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rmuxGqh6v2Ck/

Jabbed Australian parliament member who is pushing for Vax passport has come down with Bells Palsy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1IkSIntlHZh/

Alarming: Experimental Covid Vaccines now proving to be extremely toxic to humans
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00IqaFaw4t8C/

BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPzjEasm0zXB/

WAR CRIMES: 150 MILLION AMERICANS POISONED BY TOXIC VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v7zB2Gq2pqU0/?list=notifications&;randomize=false

Nurse talks about hospital patients the Antibody Enhancement Syndrome and the Delta Variant BS.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypDBqT3rAeZT/

What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/

Luciferase - Saved from YT. Black lights? Whats up with all the glow in the dark lights?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbG3RWptE3GQ/

Man gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T70XOkRoWGR3/

Why are Walmart's around the country looking like this? Why would you need these at a Walmart?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TpCcoiJT42yt/

BLOCKBUSTER - Info from the "Dark Webb" Who owns shares of Pfizer and is profiting from the VAX?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEJeicuxPj1V/

Murdered for speaking out: Last words of David Goldberg's warning of mass murder of Americans
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KmeVQoY1vBLK/

Journalists are DYING from the same "vaccines" they've been pushing. What comes around...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w5DtEvydWvMV/
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovid
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