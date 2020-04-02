Ghost Town NYC – Will the UN Rescue Americans Living Under the Apocalypse of Elmhurst Queens?

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Yesterday we learned that Samaritan’s Purse is working with Mt. Sinai Hospital to provide emergency capacity for the expected overload of Mt Sinai patients that has yet to occur. Today, the New York Times reported via Twitter that Elmhurst Hospital Center emergency medicine and medical simulation specialist Dr. Colleen Smith is positive for Covid 19. The hospital and the doctor have not yet responded to questions regarding her current status. Will the UN or some other humanitarian aid organization rush to help the people of Elmhurst Queens?
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