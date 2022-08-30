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Doe's MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Destroy Good Gut Bacteria?





MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a powerful oxidizing agent that has anti microbial and anti bacterial properties, a lot of people get concerned that it will destroy good (beneficial) gut bacteria.





But does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) in fact kill good gut bacteria or not? Find out by watching this video where I answer this question in very extensive detail.





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