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123) La Quinta Columna sobre acidentes perto das antenas 5G
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106 views • September 23, 2021
Créditos a ORWELLITO | Setembro 23, 2021:
La Quinta Columna continua a sua investigação relacionada com as mortes resultantes da excitação electrónica de óxido de grafeno nos corpos das pessoas quando perto de antenas de 5G.
La Quinta Columna on accidents near 5G antennas: https://rumble.com/vmusmv-la-quinta-columna-on-accidents-near-5g-antennas.html | Artigo: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/accidents.html
Mais informação:
Má combinação entre grafeno e desporto: https://rumble.com/vmtbbp-bad-combo-vaccines-and-sports-dont-mix-well.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
La Quinta Columna continua a sua investigação relacionada com as mortes resultantes da excitação electrónica de óxido de grafeno nos corpos das pessoas quando perto de antenas de 5G.
La Quinta Columna on accidents near 5G antennas: https://rumble.com/vmusmv-la-quinta-columna-on-accidents-near-5g-antennas.html | Artigo: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/accidents.html
Mais informação:
Má combinação entre grafeno e desporto: https://rumble.com/vmtbbp-bad-combo-vaccines-and-sports-dont-mix-well.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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