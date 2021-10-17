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KJOzborne: The 'VAX' Is 'Morphing' HUMANITY Into HUMANOID [15.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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177 views • October 17, 2021
Note: If I should trust anyone, KJ Ozborne and Nicholson1968 is two person I will trust the most....
What is the scariest movie ever made? - The one you are living in, and you don't even know it.

Suggestion: Research CRISPR, Graphene Oxide, Black Goo, AI Transhumanism, and Newborn children with 'black' eyes.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=children+with+black+eyes&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images

Swedish Dr Erik Enby - A Pfizer 'Vaccine' Under a Microscope (eng subs) [23.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZbj1xyGF5vX/

Human Nature: What is 'CRISPR'? - Graphene Oxide? Black Goo? (Reloaded) [15.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWMbgkIn6IYk/

TheBubbaNews: Gene Editing With CRISPR -> Yep... [14.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iA4UuKf2p7KI/

Del Bigtree: Shocking 'Vaccine' Admissions From Inside the WHO [13.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ixkK95JXbBrX/

Polish Dr. Franc Zalewksi "The Thing!" Told on English... [10.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3JXbalKq2ezV/

The Scariest Movie Ever Made 2007/2020 [Documentary] (3:27:03 min)
What is the scariest movie ever made? - The one you are living in, and you don't even know it.
https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fmNc7ulMzce4/

https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AnZYCMf9qL0n/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1036954
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIY1qAHQ-TcQ92Tg0ddH28w
https://nicholson1968.blogspot.com/

KJOzborne - 15811 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHUVhd1nAe9f/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/

PODCAST for Kj's What Happened HERE: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/kjozborneselected=REP8601546168
Watch these Shows & my Videos on ALL devices:
AMAZON/FIRESTICK/ROKU: Thescariestmovieever.tv https://watch.thescariestmovieever.tv/webtv-v3/
EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLIES HERE (*Specials): https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RS.RD-Scariest.Movie.Ever
Help support my work: https://www.patreon.com/KJOzborne
Paypal@[email protected]
UPDATED: 24/7 CHATROOM (TSME Discord): https://discord.gg/QebsShK
MY WEBSITE: https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fVM1Vv3mPup/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/KJOzborne
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/KjOzborne/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thescariestmovieever/
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TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
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BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kjozborne
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All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
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