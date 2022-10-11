© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
TruthOnlyMedia
@TruthOnlyMedia
20 Million Dead from the Jab, 2.2 Billion Injured – Analyst Estimates
Dr. Roger Hodkinson: "I hope people can appreciate the scale of what is going on here. An unimaginable carnage WHICH ISN’T OVER
.
ICAN Obtains CDC V-Safe Data https://www.icandecide.org/v-safe-data/