20 Million Dead from the Jab, 2.2 Billion Injured – Analyst Estimates
409 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a month ago |
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

TruthOnlyMedia

@TruthOnlyMedia


Dr. Roger Hodkinson: "I hope people can appreciate the scale of what is going on here. An unimaginable carnage WHICH ISN’T OVER
.
ICAN Obtains CDC V-Safe Data https://www.icandecide.org/v-safe-data/

Keywords
globaldeathsheart attacksstrokesdr roger hodkinsonlaura-lynn tyler thompsonclot shots20 million deadfrom the jab2 point 2 billion injuredanalyst estimatestruthonlymedia

