Transhumanism, Technocracy, And Global Transformation: Taking Down The Demonic Dictatorship

The days of Noah are upon us. Patrick Wood joins to discuss his findings on how the Globalist agenda is attacking and perverting science, and turning our world into a Transhumanist, GODLESS society.

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