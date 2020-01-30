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How to Remove a Cataract and Get 2020 Vision with Castor Oil
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337 views • January 30, 2020
Cataracts are a common problem to the many aged people. Cataract can cause many reasons such as age, diabetes or smoking.
Studies shown that foods that rich in antioxidant help to fight cataract.
Castor oil for cataract:
Castor oil is rich in antioxidant, which helps to prevent cataract. To remove cataract, you should apply organic, cold pressed castor oil.
Every night before bedtime, apply a drop of castor oil in your eye using a dropper. You will notice improvement within a few days. But if you don't notice any improvement, then you should not continue.
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Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.
Images licensed under CC:
pixabay
flickr
pexels
Studies shown that foods that rich in antioxidant help to fight cataract.
Castor oil for cataract:
Castor oil is rich in antioxidant, which helps to prevent cataract. To remove cataract, you should apply organic, cold pressed castor oil.
Every night before bedtime, apply a drop of castor oil in your eye using a dropper. You will notice improvement within a few days. But if you don't notice any improvement, then you should not continue.
Visit our facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Fast-Remedy-...
Images Are Licensed Under Creative Common.
Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.
Images licensed under CC:
pixabay
flickr
pexels
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