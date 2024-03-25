DIGITAL DEBT, GLOBAL GOVERNANCE w/ Whitney Webb & Mark Goodwin

Listen to this informative discussion between Whitney Webb and Mark Goodwin.

Whitney is an investigative journalist living in Chile who is the contributing editor to Unlimited Hangout.





Mark Goodwin is editor in chief of Bitcoin Magazine and the author of the Bitcoin Dollar.





In this discussion they dive into digital debt, digital finance and the global finance and governance system being forged now before our eyes.





As Mark Carney said the three pillars of the new multi-polar world are Digital IDs, CBDCs and ESGs. All world governments are pushing this agenda.





