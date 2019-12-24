The Story Behind Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

This hymn was written by Charles Wesley, the brother of the famous evangelist John Wesley. The Wesleys were mightily used of God in the revivals in England in the seventeen hundreds. But they were banned from the Anglican Church. For one thing, they disagreed with some of the doctrines of the church; for another, their methods were different from those of other preachers.This Christmas carol would probably have remained in relative obscurity, were it not for the fact that in 1840, Germany’s boy wonder, Felix Mendehlsson wrote an opera which later included the song. This popularized it and gave it a permanent position in the hearts of millions. Today it stands as one of our best loved Christmas carols.To “Hark!” means to listen. The angels invite us to join them in praise to Christ. And the message they brought changed the world forever. “And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased’” (Luke 2:13-14).#christmascarol #christmas #holidays #christmassongs #christmasdecor #christmasmovies