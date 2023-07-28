- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 23.JUL.2023

8:00PM EST

#743 // FULLNESS OF GOD - LIVE

In the pursuit of understanding the fullness of God, we are called to be discerning and resolute, guarding ourselves against the allure of hollow and deceptive philosophies that rely on worldly principles. Instead, our focus should be fixed on Jesus Christ, in whom the entire essence of the Deity resides in human form. We are granted fullness through Christ, and He becomes our ultimate goal and satisfaction.

To comprehend the fullness of God, we can draw parallels from the hepatic structure of the Tabernacle of Moses, described in the Old Testament. The Tabernacle's three sections — the Outer Court, the Holy Place, and the Holy of Holies—represent different stages of spiritual revelation and intimacy with God. The Outer Court, illuminated by natural light, symbolizes living according to the senses and worldly understanding. The Holy Place, devoid of natural light but filled with the radiance of the seven-branched candlestick, represents living by faith and dependence on God's illumination. It is here that we begin to experience His divine presence.

