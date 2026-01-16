Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 16, 2026 – In 30 Days, Most Human Cognition will Become OBSOLETE

- Special Report on Human Cognition and AI Advancements (0:11)

- DeepSea's AI Innovations and Their Impact (4:58)

- Technical Details of DeepSea 4 and Its Implications (29:59)

- Challenges and Future Prospects of AI Development (30:14)

- Health Insurance and Self-Insurance Alternatives (44:32)

- Government Deception and Political Strategies (1:03:40)

- The Role of Media and Social Media in Shaping Public Perception (1:05:31)

- The Importance of Personal Preparedness and Resilience (1:05:47)

- America's Political and Economic Future (1:06:29)

- Introduction to the Interview (1:26:47)

- Daniel Reutus' Background and Book (1:28:27)

- Challenges in Demonstrating Contagion (1:30:20)

- Alternative Theories and Experiments (1:42:49)

- Lab Standards and Virology (1:43:06)

- Critique of Modern Science and Belief Systems (2:02:50)

- Impact of Beliefs on Public Health and Policy (2:08:21)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:17:19)





