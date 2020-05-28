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The Irish Inquiry: Lifting the Lockdown with Prof. Dolores Cahill, Dr. Judy Mikovit & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (MIRRORED)
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295 views • May 28, 2020
The Irish Inquiry: Lifting the Lockdown with Prof. Dolores Cahill, Dr. Judy Mikovit & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Irish Inquiry at:-
https://youtu.be/d3rclaj1FmE
Prof. Dolores Cahill is joined by Dr. Judy Mikovit & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss the importance of lifting the lockdown, ending social distancing and mask wearing and resisting any push for mandatory vaccinations.
Category
People and Blogs
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Glass - Music Box - Music Box - Orange Mountain Music
Artist
Philip Glass
Album
Philip Glass Sampler
Writers
Philip Glass
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Dunvagen Music Publishers); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, Abramus Digital, Exploration Group (Music Publishing), and 9 music rights societies
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Irish Inquiry at:-
https://youtu.be/d3rclaj1FmE
Prof. Dolores Cahill is joined by Dr. Judy Mikovit & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to discuss the importance of lifting the lockdown, ending social distancing and mask wearing and resisting any push for mandatory vaccinations.
Category
People and Blogs
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Glass - Music Box - Music Box - Orange Mountain Music
Artist
Philip Glass
Album
Philip Glass Sampler
Writers
Philip Glass
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Dunvagen Music Publishers); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, Abramus Digital, Exploration Group (Music Publishing), and 9 music rights societies
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