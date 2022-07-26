The Vanderbilt family and the Holy Roman Empire/Vatican

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The Triumphal Arch is a 16th-century monumental woodcut print commissioned by the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I hangs at the Vanderbilt Biltmore. Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian commissioned this extraordinary, grandiose triumphal arch in around 1515 to glorify himself and his ancestors.
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