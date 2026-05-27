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Childish games: Lego Resistance Front lampoons Trump’s '4D Chess' Iran debacle
A new Iranian Lego-style video takes aim at the “Epstein regime’s” childish geopolitical games, mocking the conveniently timed gunfire scare near the White House, Benjamin Netanyahu’s perpetual need for chaos, and Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to resurrect the already lifeless Abraham Accords.
💬 “Deal on the table — the whole room knows the truth: Iran won through patience while they begged for proof,” the song goes. “Sacred defense, no childish bait, no panicked screams. Sacred defense sees right through the Epstein regime.”