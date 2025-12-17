Russian Armed Forces take prisoners on an enemy outpost

Fierce fighting continues in the Krasnogrovka area.

Russians are moving forward and have successfully stormed one of the enemy’s strongholds. Ukranians hiding in the dugout decided not to tempt fate and surrendered, saving their lives.

Adding:

The Russian Army has only 7 kilometers left to cut the main supply route for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass - writes German BILD

Russian troops want to reach the Konstantinovka-Pokrovsk highway T0-504, which is called the “road of life.”



