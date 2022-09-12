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Bianca Gracia Reveals how Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” Plan for Israel and Palestinians was his Downfall
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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57 views • September 12, 2022

I had on Bianca Gracia again on The Jeff Dornik Show. She’s the founder of Latinos for Trump and Latinos for America First. Last time I had her on, we caused quite a stir as our conversation turned to Donald Trump pushing away his Christian advisors during the final year of his presidency. Newsweek, Business Insider, Yahoo News and a bunch of other outlets ran with the story, both attacking Trump and us as his Christian supporters.


While last time we discussed Trump’s need for repentance in regards to his promotion of the covid shots and endorsing RINOs, today’s episode gets down to the very moment where Trump’s presidency began to unravel: January 28th, 2020. 


On that day, Trump released its Peace to Prosperity plan for resolving the Israeli vs Palestinian conflict. According to Gracia, part of the plan was taking land away from Israel and give it to the Palestinians. 


Follow Bianca Gracia on all the social media platforms at @biancafortexas. Get more information at https://latinosforamericafirst.com.


We’ve got a lot of work to do if we are going to save America, and that means a lot of late nights and early mornings fighting the good fight… we’re going to need a LOT of caffeine. Freedom First Coffee is that patriotic America First brand of coffee that you need to be filling your mug with every morning. It’s 100% organic and fire-roasted literally on Main Street USA. Sign up for auto ship to ensure you stay stocked up at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com.


Sign up for Freedom First TV using discount code JEFF for 25% off. Stream Patriotism On Demand from hosts like Teddy Daniels, Kandiss Taylor, Karen Kingston and more. https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.

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trumppresident trumppodcastchristianisraeljewsdonald trumpjared kushnerpalestinianscatholicslatinos for trumpfreedom first networkbianca graciajeff dornikthe jeff dornik showevangelical christiansffnlatinos for america firstchristian leadersmaga pastorsconservative latinospeace to prosperity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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