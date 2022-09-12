Bianca Gracia Reveals how Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” Plan for Israel and Palestinians was his Downfall

I had on Bianca Gracia again on The Jeff Dornik Show. She’s the founder of Latinos for Trump and Latinos for America First. Last time I had her on, we caused quite a stir as our conversation turned to Donald Trump pushing away his Christian advisors during the final year of his presidency. Newsweek, Business Insider, Yahoo News and a bunch of other outlets ran with the story, both attacking Trump and us as his Christian supporters.





While last time we discussed Trump’s need for repentance in regards to his promotion of the covid shots and endorsing RINOs, today’s episode gets down to the very moment where Trump’s presidency began to unravel: January 28th, 2020.





On that day, Trump released its Peace to Prosperity plan for resolving the Israeli vs Palestinian conflict. According to Gracia, part of the plan was taking land away from Israel and give it to the Palestinians.





Follow Bianca Gracia on all the social media platforms at @biancafortexas. Get more information at https://latinosforamericafirst.com.





