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Millions of naked children are hunted raped eaten as elites' game & body part are sold as art trophy
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225 views • February 16, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). The Illuminati’s Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” spirit cooking ritual hunting of our human homo-sapiens specie children of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus has been continuing for thousands of years from Noah’s Atlantis days nephilim giants to the modern day reanimated dead disembodied nephilim demon spirits in cloned human bodies of the globalist elite royal families and billionaire bankers and politicians and Hollywood celebrities and music industry idol singers and corporate leaders and court judges and mainstream media personalities and police leaders and CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders and school leaders and other Luciferian Satanist people. These children are released into the woods, and the globalist elites chase them down and torture them and rape them and sacrifice them and eat them. We see this in the Grimm fairy tales nephilim witch descendant stories, like “Hansel & Gretel.” The nephilim and chimera alien incarnate avatar witches hate humans, but they love to cannibalize eat them and homosexually sodomize them and lesbian rape them. It is conducted in every school and government building and royal palace and United Nations building and Hollywood studio and Illuminati nephilim descendant family home basement and White House underground and police department and intelligence agency building and Vatican and other 34 million Illuminati Luciferian Satanists’ homes in America, as well as many more in the world. The NSA’s top secret hidden leader Lt. Col. Michael Aquino, who is Satan Lucifer’s Draco Prime royal family alien chimera in charge of the global CIA FBI Hillary Clinton child trafficking ring, provides the child sex slaves for the globalist elites. They have done this since ancient NWO Atlantis. The globalist elites decorate their walls with our human homo-sapiens specie children’s genitals as trophies. They shape shift into human form by either creating a holographic field around them or by restructuring their DNA molecular structure to human DNA. Why aren’t the Illuminati payroll church ministers teaching you these basic truths? They do not want to lose their jobs or be killed. It is a derelict of duty. Meanwhile, twelve million children continue to disappear every year, in order to be eaten as human meat food in these underground bases and castles and churches and government buildings and estates and home basements and other planets, and their leftover body parts thrown into every type of supermarket food. The Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanist mainstream media does not broadcast a single word about this. Their pedophile cannibal Satanist social network sites censor our real Christians’ sermons, and try to kill us. It is a carnage every year at a vast scale, and a genocide level equal to the abortion sacrifices to Baal Moloch on the surface of the earth conducted by the Illuminati Wiccan witch Draco reptilian alien chimera incarnate avatars in feminist cloned human bodies. The Illuminati NWO Luciferian Satanist New Age Wicca witch technocrat globalist elites abduct and sell about one million humans to the nephilim alien & chimera alien & fallen angel devils alien ETs as sex slaves & food & laboratory specimens on other planets in exchange for military technology.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aDtYLbgM9Gfn/
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aDtYLbgM9Gfn/
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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