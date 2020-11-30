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CHARLES SHAW ~ A Truth Mission - A Life Story - A New World [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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3 views • November 30, 2020
The latest AGE OF TRUTH TV interview documentary: CHARLES SHAW: "A Truth Mission - A Life Story - A New World" featuring American award-winning journalist, truth researcher, author and filmmaker, Charles Shaw.
Interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander, filmed at Audonicon, Skanderborg at the Open Mind Conference on September 22, 2013.
The interview will be premiering ON-LINE og http://ageoftruth.dk/, on the AGE OF TRUTH TV (YOU TUBE channel) and on Facebook on Wednesday, February 11, 2015 at 20:00 (CET), 2 pm (U.S. East Coast), 11 am (U.S. West Coast).
A very dynamic, intense, explosive and eye-opening hard-talk conversation between Charles Shaw and Lucas Alexander about Shaw´s alternative world view and his own personal unique life experience. Topics covered in the documentary include: 9/11, Mind Control, the New Age movement, Hippie movement, Politics & Political leaders, Conspiracies, Drugs, The Mafia, Secret Societies, UFO´s and much more from Charles Shaw´s point of view.
Duration: 1 hour 45 mins.
Charles Shaw BIOGRAPHY:
Charles Shaw is an award-winning journalist, editor, author of the critically-acclaimed memoir, Exile Nation: Drugs, Prisons, Politics & Spirituality (2012, Counterpoint/Soft Skull Press), and Director of the documentary films, The Exile Nation Project: An Oral History of the War on Drugs & The American Criminal Justice System (2011), WHITE PANTHER: The Legacy of John Sinclair (2013), Visurreality (2013) & Exile Nation: The Plastic People (2014 Cinedigm Films: Executive Produced & Narrated by Edward James Olmos). He is currently the Director & Executive Producer of At Home in the Dark: A Film About Trauma & PTSD, currently in post-production (est. release: 2016).
He is the Co-Host of the weekly radio program, Midnight Sunrise Radio, a show by artists, for artists, covering the ins and outs of the alternative community. Charles serves as Editor for the openDemocracy Drug & Criminal Justice Policy Forum and the Dictionary of Ethical Politics, both collaborative projects of Resurgence, openDemocracy, and the Tedworth Charitable Trust.
Charles’ work has appeared in Alternet, Grist, Guardian UK, Huffington Post, In These Times, openDemocracy, & The New York Times. He was a Contributing Author to Planetizen’s Contemporary Debates in Urban Planning (2007, Island Press). In 2009 he was recognized by the San Diego Press Club for excellence in journalism.
http://exilenation.org/
http://ageoftruth.dk/
PLEASE WATCH (Invite people to watch) AND SHARE :-) :-)
Age Of Truth TV: We thank you, our viewers for your great support :-)
Interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander, filmed at Audonicon, Skanderborg at the Open Mind Conference on September 22, 2013.
The interview will be premiering ON-LINE og http://ageoftruth.dk/, on the AGE OF TRUTH TV (YOU TUBE channel) and on Facebook on Wednesday, February 11, 2015 at 20:00 (CET), 2 pm (U.S. East Coast), 11 am (U.S. West Coast).
A very dynamic, intense, explosive and eye-opening hard-talk conversation between Charles Shaw and Lucas Alexander about Shaw´s alternative world view and his own personal unique life experience. Topics covered in the documentary include: 9/11, Mind Control, the New Age movement, Hippie movement, Politics & Political leaders, Conspiracies, Drugs, The Mafia, Secret Societies, UFO´s and much more from Charles Shaw´s point of view.
Duration: 1 hour 45 mins.
Charles Shaw BIOGRAPHY:
Charles Shaw is an award-winning journalist, editor, author of the critically-acclaimed memoir, Exile Nation: Drugs, Prisons, Politics & Spirituality (2012, Counterpoint/Soft Skull Press), and Director of the documentary films, The Exile Nation Project: An Oral History of the War on Drugs & The American Criminal Justice System (2011), WHITE PANTHER: The Legacy of John Sinclair (2013), Visurreality (2013) & Exile Nation: The Plastic People (2014 Cinedigm Films: Executive Produced & Narrated by Edward James Olmos). He is currently the Director & Executive Producer of At Home in the Dark: A Film About Trauma & PTSD, currently in post-production (est. release: 2016).
He is the Co-Host of the weekly radio program, Midnight Sunrise Radio, a show by artists, for artists, covering the ins and outs of the alternative community. Charles serves as Editor for the openDemocracy Drug & Criminal Justice Policy Forum and the Dictionary of Ethical Politics, both collaborative projects of Resurgence, openDemocracy, and the Tedworth Charitable Trust.
Charles’ work has appeared in Alternet, Grist, Guardian UK, Huffington Post, In These Times, openDemocracy, & The New York Times. He was a Contributing Author to Planetizen’s Contemporary Debates in Urban Planning (2007, Island Press). In 2009 he was recognized by the San Diego Press Club for excellence in journalism.
http://exilenation.org/
http://ageoftruth.dk/
PLEASE WATCH (Invite people to watch) AND SHARE :-) :-)
Age Of Truth TV: We thank you, our viewers for your great support :-)
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