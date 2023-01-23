https://gettr.com/post/p23lwbwb1e3 【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】1/1/2023 The CCP used hackers and its BGY scheme to pull the positions of the song “Papa” on the music charts from No. 1 down to below No.100 through data tampering, which stunned the entire world
#Papa #Phoenix #musicchart #BGYscheme #CCP
【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】1/1/2023 中共通过黑客和蓝金黄将《爹》排行榜位置从第一窜改到第一百之后，让世界傻眼
#爹 #凤亲凰 #音乐排行榜 #蓝金黄 #中共
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.