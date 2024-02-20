Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 17 - 19, 2024





▪️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces again conducted a massive drone raid on the border and rear regions of Russia. Two drones were shot down on approach to the village of Wisla Dubrava ; destruction was avoided.





▪️Ukrainian forces also once again tried to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant . The downed drone fell on the territory of the station, the power units are operating normally.





▪️Another group of drones tried to hit objects in the Bryansk region. Russian air defenses shot down 19 drones and managed to avoid damage.





▪️In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack infrastructure facilities in Voronezh . Five air targets were shot down, debris from one of the fallen drones damaged a residential building, but there were no casualties.





▪️The last group of drones was able to fly to the Kaluga region . Air defense crews shot down seven enemy UAVs; no damage was caused.





▪️The operation to capture the Avdeevsky fortified area has ended. The Ukrainian Armed Forces began withdrawing units due to the impossibility of further defense. Disorganized enemy detachments retreated to the west, but suffered heavy losses in manpower from attacks by the Russian Aerospace Forces.





▪️In the south of the city, the Khimik microdistrict came under the control of Russian troops, from where the remnants of the Ukrainian formations retreated. Small pockets of resistance remain in the city; the Russian Armed Forces are clearing and demining the surrounding areas.





▪️The Russian command took advantage of the opportune moment to attack at the Orekhovsky site. South of Rabotino and west of Verbovoy, units of the Russian Armed Forces regained some of the positions lost during the fighting in the summer of 2023.

