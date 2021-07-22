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Pastor Battles Social Media Giant
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31 views • July 22, 2021
Abraham Hamilton, III, Tim Wildmon, and Ed Vitagliano discuss the case of a California pastor suing a New York social media giant. What’s unique to this case that is also surprising? How is this case tied to the saving and changing power of Jesus Christ? Why are social media giants getting protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as they persecute religious freedoms? What are some of the complete contradictions in this case that show social media's contempt for God?
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