Houston I.C.E Roundup - Lemon Loses It - California Tariffs

ICE arrests 422 undocumented immigrants, deports 528 in Houston operation





422 undocumented immigrants were arrested and 528 were deported from the Houston area last week.

The seven-day operation included efforts by numerous law enforcement agencies.

Officials say the deportations, which reportedly included violent criminals, will enhance public safety.





https://www.fox26houston.com/news/ice-houston-arrests-deportations-may-2025









'They know what their duties are' | Mayor Whitmire clarifies HPD's role amid rising immigration arrests





Amid thousands of arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents across the country, Houston Mayor John Whitmire clarified the Houston Police Department's involvement.





The enforcement comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s new immigration policies. Those include allowing ICE agents to go into places such as schools, hospitals and churches to make arrests.





https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/houston-mayor-immigration-arrests-ice-deporations/285-ae54e1d6-d00e-4934-b44c-6d6a4bc5d28d









Minnesota bill labels Trump derangement syndrome as mental illness





A bill introduced in Minnesota seeks to revise state law to include “Trump derangement syndrome” as a form of mental illness.





The bill, introduced by five Republican state senators, would add the the syndrome — TDS, as President Trump and his supporters frequently refer to it — to the state’s definition of mental illness.





https://thehill.com/homenews/5200463-trump-derangement-syndrome-mental-illness-minnesota/









Don Lemon has meltdown over Trump opening door to white refugees: ‘most blatantly obvious, racist s**t ever’





We regret to inform you that Don Lemon is back and commenting on the South African refugee situation.





Lemon went on a rant about the “South African farmer bulls**t” which he described as the “most blatantly obvious, racist s**t ever.” He proceeded to have a full-blown meltdown over President Donald Trump’s claims about the region, claiming what’s going on in South Africa is about “equity.”





https://www.bizpacreview.com/2025/05/14/don-lemon-has-meltdown-over-trump-opening-door-to-white-refugees-most-blatantly-obvious-racist-st-ever-1543497/









ConCourt rules ‘Kill the Boer’ is legal, but is it right?





Was the ConCourt’s decision to block AfriForum’s appeal request regarding ‘Kill the Boer’ a lawful, moral, rational and righteous one?





https://www.thesouthafrican.com/opinion/concourt-hate-speech-ruling-kill-the-boer-ramaphosa-malema-eff-afriforum/









Kill The Boer: The law permits it, there is nothing that stops Julius Malema from chanting





There is no current legal instrument in South Africa which can bar Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema from singing the political chant, "Shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer".





https://iol.co.za/news/politics/2025-03-26-kill-the-boer-the-law-permits-it-there-is-nothing-that-stops-julius-malema-from-chanting/









California sues to stop Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs





California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, challenging the president’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs that have set off a global trade war.





The lawsuit argues that President Donald Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China or a 10% tariff on all imports is unlawful. The act enables a president to freeze and block transactions in response to foreign threats but doesn’t allow the president to adopt tariffs, the suit says.





https://apnews.com/article/california-tariffs-newsom-trump-trade-lawsuit-2a4ae0ba9e8360c4c894245100315b8b