03/29/2026-The Wise Man Sees Trouble Approach And Prepares

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Jeff Cooper disk 1-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEL1gxVqQ2k Jeff Cooper disk 2-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWOYZnIWzek https://insighttoincite.substack.com/p/why-christianity-has-always-been?triedRedirect=true https://steelcutter.substack.com/p/the-home-grown-shahed-drone-threat US troops walking into a trap, matt bracken and brandon weichert-https://x.com/WeTheBrandon/status/2038054056308973938 bracken on coffee and a mike-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiR8itSJJTs Catherine Austin Fitts-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5z-NBvuEHjM