SHIPPING CRISIS, STAFFING CRISIS, EMPTY SHELVES! -- GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION IS A DISASTER!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
The value of individual liberty is becoming apparent to far more people today than from just a couple of years ago. With government in everyone's face and attempting to coerce chemicals into everyone's body, the pain has become all too real. Individual liberty, free markets, and sound money are the only lifeboats that will actually float. Are enough Americans ready to jump into them yet?