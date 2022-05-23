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Cepher: Answers for our Time with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock: 13th May 2022
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
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100 views • May 23, 2022
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If you ever felt like your missing something when reading the Bible. A key peice of the puzzle you havent been able to fit. Then, "Answers for this Time" is for you, presented by Dr. Stephen Pidgeon Founder and Publisher of Cepher Publishing Group with Jessica Knock of "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts. We explore the void of the 400 year gap between the Old and New Testament; examining why since the return of the Messiah, there is so little information to help us prepare for His second coming. BookS like Enoch and Jubilees, Jasher expound upon the history of mankind, whislt Maccabees fill in the historical blanks between Malachi and the Gospels, and 2 Barauch and 4 Ezra further explain how the world looks as we draw near to the return of the Messiah. Through the lense of the Cepher: a comprehensive restoration of sacred sripture we will take a look at such questions.
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bibleunited kingdomenochezrajubileescepherbaruchjashermaccabeesstephen pidgeonjessica knockcepher publishingdr stephen pidgeoneatin wild honey and locustslamb tv network
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