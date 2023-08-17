The Curious Case of the Lahaina Wildfire: (Witness) Maui Police Road Blocked the Evacuation Route Trapping Escaping Cars in the Fire

In this video I take a look at an eye witness report that Maui Police were ordered to block the one lane evacuation route or Front Street in Lahaina that began a chain reaction of death and destruction from cars that had nowhere to go as the wind and fire literally cooked people in their trapped cars. I also look at Maui's new Police Chief and discover why he he looks so familiar to us 'Conspiracy Theorists'!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.