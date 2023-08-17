Create New Account
The Curious Case of the Lahaina Wildfire: (Witness) Maui Police Road Blocked the Evacuation Route Trapping Escaping Cars in the Fire
Global Agenda
In this video I take a look at an eye witness report that Maui Police were ordered to block the one lane evacuation route or Front Street in Lahaina that began a chain reaction of death and destruction from cars that had nowhere to go as the wind and fire literally cooked people in their trapped cars. I also look at Maui's new Police Chief and discover why he he looks so familiar to us 'Conspiracy Theorists'!

mauilandgrablahainawildfire

