Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Werth the Wait: Get Ready for Art on the River
6 views
channel image
#Gs2023!
Published 15 hours ago |

Today’s guest on Worth The Wait is Trina Avedisian, who is President of Citizens For a Vibrant Community.  Trina talks about the organization, how it began, the criteria involved, her own personal background and the Art on the River event that is coming up in June.

Join Ernest, Chris and Kara as they talk to Christine Watters.  How did she go from archeology to massage therapy to stage plays?

Keywords
artarcheologystage plays

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket