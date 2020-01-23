Hebraic Love & Unity is the deed to our power. Biblical break down.



This is a powerful video that encourages all Israelites to come together in Unity. The Creator made a covenant with our forefathers and it is from our forefathers that the Creator reestablished his Covenant with our bloodline as a Unified Nation under his righteous laws and commands. Not mans...



We are under attack every single day of every year by those who hate us and who strive to keep us from real organic independent social and economic prosperity.



This is our solution given to US by the Creator written all throughout biblical prophecy.



Gather together O nation not desired...



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