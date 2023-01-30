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𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞..
Multiple Companies Battle Fire At Egg Farm In Bozrah, Connecticut.
The Salvation Army On The Scene Confirmed With FirefightersThat 100,000 Chickens Died In The Fire.
https://www.fox61.com/article/news/local/new-london-county/multiple-fire-companies-battling-fire-bozrah-egg-farm/520-5454817e-b1ee-4b4f-b221-bbedc313b854