FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 138:5-8, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250118
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 3 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

The LORD’s Goodness to the Faithful. A Psalm of David.

5. Yes, LORD, we shall sing of Your Ways, for great is Your Glory, LORD.

6. Though You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU are on high, yet You regard the lowly; but the proud You know from afar.

7. Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You, JEHOVAH will revive me; You will stretch out Your Hand against the wrath of my enemies, and Your Right Hand will save me.

8. You, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU will perfect that which concerns me; Your Mercy, O LORD, endures forever; I am confident that You, YAHWEH will not forsake the works of Your Hands.

Thank You my YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 138:5-8 personalized NKJV).

****

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]


