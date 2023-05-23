BENNY JOHNSON | Marjorie Taylor Green wants Epstein Client List investigation

🚨@RepMTG demands special committee to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's relationships with public officials and intelligence agencies:
"I am for the full client list being completely revealed to the American People... The things that went on at his very famous island need to be revealed."
