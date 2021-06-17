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** GLOBALIST REVOLUTION ** - Greg Reese – 17/June/2021
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448 views • June 17, 2021
** GLOBALIST REVOLUTION
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 17/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60cb715d39b5ce11c3a56015
-- The new Democrat Party is waging a modern day Communist Revolution in the United States
- Comments:
• Free Schaeffer Cox. Framed by crooked FBI and DoJ.
• The salmon is all Native Americanz have left yall European Americans all but destroyed the natural world. I dont agree with these fucked people makers of the man made drout, but that 1000 salmon means somthing to the "No Ones" i personaly dont like these deceptive people the info wars exposes. You "americans" need to find out wat a "War Party" means in native way we letting these evil people interfer with gods one way trip of short life . Your constitutions inspirations will help us. In my opinion.
• "It is when people forget God that tyrants forge their chains." (Patrick Henry)
• You say the United States government, I believe you mean "The United States Government corporation", a "k" corp I believe, maybe an "S" corp but it enjoys low tax rates I remember that much for certain, and I believe one of its subsidiaries to be "The United States of America corporation LLC", which they like to use for indemnification purposes. The ownership of these private businesses I believe traces back to Iran, I know the United States government corporation definitely does, and when it changed army patches about 1800, you know they directed a lot of war crimes against indigenous Americans.
• What in the fuck do these people think they're doing in CA? Now they're going to turn around and ask all the rest of us to mop their mess up creating a shortage of potable water in all the rest of the states! God dammit! The people who did this need to be held to account--and I'm talking about by the judicial system, and I'm talking about jail time.
• Where's the military? C'mon guys.
• They're busy cross-dressing and attending tea parties with their dolls.
• What we ought to do in the military since it’s no longer don't ask don't tell and everything has to be on public display is to let them wear rainbow colored uniforms so then they look like their mocking the rainbows of Irish leprechauns as easy to shoot as them red coat rodeo clowns. It would be a true statement to the oath of issue war general George Washington and his troops fought and died for.
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 17/June/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60cb715d39b5ce11c3a56015
-- The new Democrat Party is waging a modern day Communist Revolution in the United States
- Comments:
• Free Schaeffer Cox. Framed by crooked FBI and DoJ.
• The salmon is all Native Americanz have left yall European Americans all but destroyed the natural world. I dont agree with these fucked people makers of the man made drout, but that 1000 salmon means somthing to the "No Ones" i personaly dont like these deceptive people the info wars exposes. You "americans" need to find out wat a "War Party" means in native way we letting these evil people interfer with gods one way trip of short life . Your constitutions inspirations will help us. In my opinion.
• "It is when people forget God that tyrants forge their chains." (Patrick Henry)
• You say the United States government, I believe you mean "The United States Government corporation", a "k" corp I believe, maybe an "S" corp but it enjoys low tax rates I remember that much for certain, and I believe one of its subsidiaries to be "The United States of America corporation LLC", which they like to use for indemnification purposes. The ownership of these private businesses I believe traces back to Iran, I know the United States government corporation definitely does, and when it changed army patches about 1800, you know they directed a lot of war crimes against indigenous Americans.
• What in the fuck do these people think they're doing in CA? Now they're going to turn around and ask all the rest of us to mop their mess up creating a shortage of potable water in all the rest of the states! God dammit! The people who did this need to be held to account--and I'm talking about by the judicial system, and I'm talking about jail time.
• Where's the military? C'mon guys.
• They're busy cross-dressing and attending tea parties with their dolls.
• What we ought to do in the military since it’s no longer don't ask don't tell and everything has to be on public display is to let them wear rainbow colored uniforms so then they look like their mocking the rainbows of Irish leprechauns as easy to shoot as them red coat rodeo clowns. It would be a true statement to the oath of issue war general George Washington and his troops fought and died for.
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