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Esteem the Word of God Above Everything
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4 views • June 27, 2020
A concerning trend of liberalism is spreading through the church today. Self-professing Christians are disregarding the Bible and deciding for themselves what they believe is the truth.
An all-out assault on God’s word is taking place, and it is causing Christians to fall away. But it is at times like this when the church is being mixed with the world, that true reformation occurs. We believe we are living in the last days, and that a great revival of the church is coming, that will perhaps be the last great awakening.
On today’s episode, we are going to be talking about what the Bible says we can expect to see as we enter into the end times, and how we can prepare our hearts in God’s word for when that time comes.
PART TWO OF ESTEEM THE WORD OF GOD ABOVE EVERYTHING:
https://youtu.be/gYPfrFoSrNc
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Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
An all-out assault on God’s word is taking place, and it is causing Christians to fall away. But it is at times like this when the church is being mixed with the world, that true reformation occurs. We believe we are living in the last days, and that a great revival of the church is coming, that will perhaps be the last great awakening.
On today’s episode, we are going to be talking about what the Bible says we can expect to see as we enter into the end times, and how we can prepare our hearts in God’s word for when that time comes.
PART TWO OF ESTEEM THE WORD OF GOD ABOVE EVERYTHING:
https://youtu.be/gYPfrFoSrNc
***********************************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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