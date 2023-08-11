⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (11 August 2023) - ENG Text, Song Only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 August 2023)

Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault groups of the Zapad Group of Forces continued offensive actions on a broad front and improved the tactical situation near Olshana and Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region) utilising result of artillery and aviation strikes.

▫️In the course of active defence, four attacks and counterattacks of AFU 32nd, 41st, 44th, and 67th mechanised brigades were repelled near Novosyolovskye (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka and Mankovka (Kherson region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 165 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled howitzer, and two U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units, aviation, and artillery successfully repelled five attack of assault groups of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade, the 59th Motorised Rifle Brigade, and the 3rd Tank Brigade close to Nevelskoye, Belogorovka, Staromikhalovka, Maloilinovka, and Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 180 Ukrainian troops, seven infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and two D-20 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, aviation and artillery strikes of the Vostok Group of Forces thwarted an enemy reconnaissance-in-force attempt near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Three attacks of assault groups of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 38th Marine Brigade have been repelled near Nikolskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, three attacks of the AFU 21st Mechanised Brigade were repelled by decisive and competent actions of the Vostok Group of Forces units, air strikes and artillery fire near Uspenovka and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) .

▫️The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of the assault groups of the AFU 68rd Infantry Brigade and the 42nd Mechanised Brigade close to Novoegorovka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, as well as and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 139 areas.

▫️A temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries has been hit near Zaporozhye.

▫️Moreover, four ammunition depots of AFU 24th, 43rd, 60th mechanised brigades and the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade have been destroyed close to Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Cherneshina, Liptsi (Kharkov region), and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Air defence facilities have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️Moreover, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Artyomovsk, Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Oreknov and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

📊In total, 458 airplanes and 245 helicopters, 5,654 unmanned aerial vehicles, 429 air defence missile systems, 11,230 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1144 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 5,847 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,176 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.