THE AUTONOMIC SMART GRID - MAX IGAN

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April 27, 2023
@thecrowhouse
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People had their Bank/Credit Cards charged through their bags, pockets without their consent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EFqiLPrSXwi/
A strange leak at the bottom of the Pacific raises concerns of a monster quake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=o0QVvr_hLLo&ab_channel=WION
Australian Passport renewal: Major changes coming
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/australian-passport-renewal-major-changes-coming/ar-AA1aeO96?ocid=channel
"Long COVID" is costing the Australian economy at least $5.7 billion a year
https://www.smh.com.au/national/it-can-t-be-ignored-the-illness-costing-australia-at-least-5-7b-a-year-20230404-p5cy3z.html
WHO Standards for Sexuality Education
https://www.bzga-whocc.de/en/publications/standards-for-sexuality-education/?fbclid=IwAR1CY5_RqhGfyKIs4nc2Rl_AgNyhpvWTgvMoLxM-OMuG0d_SEe0LYObxnPc
the Immunization Agenda 2030
https://www.who.int/teams/immunization-vaccines-and-biologicals/strategies/ia2030/explaining-the-immunization-agenda-2030
"I dare you to try and stop me going into a women's bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make."
https://nitter.net/charliekirk11/status/1648813059635568640#m
Alleged anti-social behaviour from conspiracists forces council to shut its doors