I’ll decide when Iran war ends - Oh, & America, go grab that uranium for me - Satanyahu on 60 Minutes, clip

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Netanyahu to 60 Minutes: I’ll decide when Iran war ends – Oh, and America, go grab that uranium for me, thanks
Benjamin Netanyahu sat down with 60 Minutes and dropped some casual demands: only he decides when the war with Iran is over, and the solution? The US should just “go in and take out” the enriched uranium.
👉Asked how exactly this would happen, Bibi suddenly became very shy about military details — though he did reveal Trump told him: “I want to go in there.”
Still wondering who’s steering Washington’s Middle East policy?
Adding:
Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf:
Our armed forces are ready to deliver a well-deserved response to any aggression; mistaken strategy and mistaken decisions will always lead to mistaken results— the whole world has already figured this out.
We are prepared for all options; they will be surprised.
Ghalibaf: There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people
🚩 ResistanceTrench