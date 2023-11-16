The Surveillance War With China - Former CIA Caseworker Brian Fairchild Joins Gareth Icke Tonight

David Icke
On the show this week.. We have an American theme.
Former CIA caseworker Brian Fairchild is on the show to talk about the surveillance war between the US and China, and how tensions in the middle east could affect the wider world.
Jacob Chansley, dubbed the Q Anon shaman joins us to talk about January 6th, his time in prison, and his campaign to become a member of congress.
That’s Gareth icke Tonight - 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com/Browse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.