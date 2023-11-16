Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Surveillance War With China - Former CIA Caseworker Brian Fairchild Joins Gareth Icke Tonight
channel image
What is happening
9128 Subscribers
Shop now
40 views
Published Yesterday

David Icke

On the show this week.. We have an American theme.

Former CIA caseworker Brian Fairchild is on the show to talk about the surveillance war between the US and China, and how tensions in the middle east could affect the wider world.

Jacob Chansley, dubbed the Q Anon shaman joins us to talk about January 6th, his time in prison, and his campaign to become a member of congress.

That’s Gareth icke Tonight - 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com/Browse

Keywords
chinadavid ickegareth ickeformer ciasurveillance warcaseworkerbrian fairchild

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket