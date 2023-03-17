Create New Account
Don't forget to smile every day. Banned from youtube I decided to spread some love here 😊💕
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday |

Loose translation of the lyrics:

A candle can provide light in the night. A smile can build an entire empire. And then there is you, and me. And although nobody believes us, Love can turn a crazy into a king/queen. And if you ignore love, it will hurt. It's a love story

Une bougie peut illuminer la nuit. Un sourire peut batir tout un empire. Et il y a toi, et il y a moi. Et personne n'y croit, mais l'amour fait d'un fou un roi. Et si tu m'ignores, je me battrai encore et encore. C'est une histoire d'amour. 

Wish you all a nice weekend 👍🌞

🙏

Keywords
a smile brightens a daythe power of lovehighest vibration energy

