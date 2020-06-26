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PlanDemonium 2020 - Willful Misconduct
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22 views • June 26, 2020
Take Away Indemnity, Take Away Profit, Take Away This Global Genocide...
Instead a Global Plebiscite, We'll All Decide What's Wrong and Right, How Best To Solve Our Global Plight, How Best To Claim Our Human Rights, By Love and Reason Not By Might, Together We Can Let Peace Preside, Graced Global Happiness Will Be Our Guide, That Earth and Humans At Once Abide, The Only Way We Life Imbibe, Is If We're All The Gaia Tribe.
Download at DandelionImperative.org
Instead a Global Plebiscite, We'll All Decide What's Wrong and Right, How Best To Solve Our Global Plight, How Best To Claim Our Human Rights, By Love and Reason Not By Might, Together We Can Let Peace Preside, Graced Global Happiness Will Be Our Guide, That Earth and Humans At Once Abide, The Only Way We Life Imbibe, Is If We're All The Gaia Tribe.
Download at DandelionImperative.org
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