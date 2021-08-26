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Manhattan Tower (1932) PRE-CODE HOLLYWOOD
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53 views • August 26, 2021
Stars: Mary Brian, Irene Rich, James Hall
Director: Frank R. Strayer
(Watch for a young Walter Brennan)
The lives of the residents of Manhattan's Empire State building are intertwined with the actions of a crooked investor! From the director of VAMPIRE BAT, CONDEMNED TO LIVE, and THE MONSTER WALKS!
Director: Frank R. Strayer
(Watch for a young Walter Brennan)
The lives of the residents of Manhattan's Empire State building are intertwined with the actions of a crooked investor! From the director of VAMPIRE BAT, CONDEMNED TO LIVE, and THE MONSTER WALKS!
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