Lhasa Under Lockdown For Over Three Months

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https://gnews.org/articles/499756
Summary：10/29/2022 The Tibetan capital of Lhasa has been locked down for nearly three months, due to China's Zero- COVID strategy. Therefore，hundreds of people have taken to the streets to protest the harsh COVID measures. Chinese authorities are accused of increased repression towards the majority ethnic Tibetan population. They are holding Tibetans in quarantine camps without adequate food, water or medical care.