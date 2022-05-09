Russian Gains In Donbass Leave No Hope For Ukrainian Grouping In Severodonetsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the Luhansk People’s Republic, fighting continues in the Severodonetsk — Lisichansk region.
After the town of Rubezhnoye came under LPR control, the village of Voevodovka was completely mopped up of Ukrainian forces despite several attempts by the AFU to counterattack.
The shelling of the cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk continues. All the villages on the eastern outskirts are under control of the LPR. Clashes continue to the south-east of Severodonetsk.
The LPR ambassador to Russia reported that a whole brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from Lisichansk, leaving their positions after some clashes.
Russian-led forces moped up and took full control of the town of Popasnaya. At the same time, the units of the LPR People’s Militia claimed full control over the village of Nizhny.
The recent gains pawed the way for Russian assault to Lisichansk from the south. Fierce clashes continue in Privolye, Shepilovo and Belogorovka.
Attempts by the AFU to counterattack continue in the area of Izyum. Ukrainian forces set fire to the forests near Izyum, hindering the advance of Russian troops.
In the area of Liman, fierce fighting continues near the village of Dibrovo. Attempts to force the Severny Donets River by Ukrainian units do not stop. Pontoon crossings are regularly shelled by Russian artillery and missiles.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strengthen their positions in Kramatorsk, equipping firing positions in civilian facilities, schools and hospitals.
In the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the People’s Militia, with the fire support from the Russian Armed Forces, established full control over the villages of Komsomolsky and Lesnoy in the Volnovakha region.
In the direction of the village of New York, after the recent advance in the Verkhnetoretskoye-Troitskoye area, Russian forces moved from Novobakhmutovka in the direction of Rozovka. Novoselovka remains under the AFU control, while the DPR forces took the outskirts.
Near Kharkiv, the AFU continues to press Russian forces along the Murom River. In the area of the city there are battles for small settlements. On May 9, no significant advance of troops from either side was reported.
In recent days, Ukrainian forces attempted to counter attack Russian Forces deployed on the Snake island but failed to land and establish the foothold, suffering significant material losses. At the same time, the Russian military was forced to leave the island.
SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT'S WORK :
BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k
BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r
PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]
Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT