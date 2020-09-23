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The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/21/2020
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58 views • September 23, 2020
The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/21/2020
The Real Radical Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Legal Record
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the cult leader to the American left; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at Supreme Court; Supreme Court fight after Ginsburg’s death energizes women voters on both sides; Ginsburg’s Public Comments on Trump & Republican Senators; Ginsburg favored harsh sentencing for drug crimes; Ginsburg Disparaged the U.S. Constitution in Remarks Made to Foreign Press; Senators Overlooked Radical Record of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Trump says he will name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday, list down to 5; Republican turncoats already saying they will not vote for new SCOTUS appointee until after the election; Emmy's and Jimmy Kimmel sink to new lows; What the radical left has in mind if Biden wins and gets to appoint RBG's successor; Liberal loses it over RBG’s passing.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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The Real Radical Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Legal Record
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the cult leader to the American left; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body will lie in repose at Supreme Court; Supreme Court fight after Ginsburg’s death energizes women voters on both sides; Ginsburg’s Public Comments on Trump & Republican Senators; Ginsburg favored harsh sentencing for drug crimes; Ginsburg Disparaged the U.S. Constitution in Remarks Made to Foreign Press; Senators Overlooked Radical Record of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Trump says he will name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday, list down to 5; Republican turncoats already saying they will not vote for new SCOTUS appointee until after the election; Emmy's and Jimmy Kimmel sink to new lows; What the radical left has in mind if Biden wins and gets to appoint RBG's successor; Liberal loses it over RBG’s passing.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
http://hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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