Aliens, UFOs, and the Secrecy
Fritz Berggren
Published Tuesday

The Bible contains ideas very strange to those who have spent their lives in a Cult that believes in "evolution," and infinite space.  One ought, as a Christian, accept the map and compass of the Creator. How should we frame the potential of "aliens" and "ufos?"

biblealiensufossecrecy

